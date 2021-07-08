OLMSTED HISTORY CENTER HOSTS CAVING CLUB

The Olmsted history center hosted Martin Larsen, the President of the Minnesota Caving club on Thursday night.

Larsen discussed his vast knowledge of caves that reside in southeastern Minnesota.

Larsen said each cave is unique in itself, with different features and structures.

Some caves are made of sandstone, with short passages and one to two rooms, while some caves may contain free-flowing rivers or expansive networks that spiral for miles.

Larsen said his favorite moment caving was during a 16-hour push, which is a long crawl, that resulted in the discovery of a new area that only two other people have witnessed.

While Larsen has memorable moments caving, he also recalls a time where he became stuck and said people that undertake the hobby need to learn to control their fear.

"Someone told me once, if you do start to feel the fear creep up inside you, then you kinda gotta check out from it. They call it slaying the dragon and I like that term. If that fear overwhelms you or if you let it set in, then you are probably done for," Larsen said.

Larsen warns against exploring caves alone and said if people want to pick up the hobby, then they should reach out to their local caving club.

Those interested can check out The Minnesota Caving Club's website here: https://www.mncavingclub.com/