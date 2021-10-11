O blood urgently needed by Mayo Clinic

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Center says it has an “urgent and immediate” need for O positive and O negative blood.

People are invited to schedule a blood donation appointment by called (507) 284-4475 and the Donor Center says many same-day appointments are available.

“This life-saving blood product is needed by our patients undergoing surgeries or treatment for medical problems, such as cancer, bleeding disorders, liver damage, burns, and severe bacterial infections,” says Mayo.

Donors are reminded to wait 12 weeks between giving blood to allow the body to maintain healthy levels of iron.

For more info, click here.