Oronoco family push for legislation to protect confidential informants

ORONOCO, Minn- An Oronoco family is pushing for legislation to protect confidential informants when being used by law enforcement. Last March, Matthew Klaus died from a drug overdose.His father John Klaus made the grim discovery.

"I found him in his home,” John Klaus said. “Two days later we found out that he was working as a confidential informant for the Rochester Police Department."

Matthew's parents say their son struggled with drug use from an early age. At the age of thirty, though, Matthew found a way to stay clean and sober for almost a year and a half. As he moved forward with his sobriety, he approached the Rochester Police Department about working for them as an informant knowing he would then be cut off from his drug supply. Sadly he relapsed and died before he could help police.

"We don't blame the Rochester Police Department,” John Klaus said. “ I just miss my son.”

Matthew’s parents are now pushing for better protection of confidential informants.

"Assess them before they are being used, while they are being used and even for a period of time afterwards. John Klaus said. “I think it would be helpful if they have access to mental health counseling, treatment program something that any employee of the Rochester Police Department would have."

Republican representative Duane Quam from Byron, introduced Matthews law in the house this legislative session. A companion bill was introduced in the senate.

"It is a bill that directs knowledge people those in law enforcement and combined with those in substance abuse counseling to jointly come up with a police on how to use confidential informants," John Klaus said.

"Its too late for Matthew but hopefully some good comes out of what we have learned," Denise Klaus.

Rochester Police tell KIMT News Three. An extensive internal review was completed in regard to the death of Mr. Klaus that has resulted in changes to both policy and procedure related to Confidential Informants. The department is currently working under a revised Confidential Informant policy. This policy has not been finalized and is therefore not available for public dissemination. However, the policy mandates:

· Increased supervisory oversight of both informants and informant files

· Required internal auditing by Command Staff

· Individual counseling with potential and active informants regarding the department’s Police Assisted Recovery (PAR) Program.

The Klaus family says they have been in contact with Brian Peters with the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Associations who seems to be onboard with the bill but wants to talk about some of the language. He also told the family that he would serve as a mediator with other law enforcement agencies.