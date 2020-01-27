Nywesh hits game-winning basket as Austin stuns Mayo

AUSTIN, Minnesota - Senior Agwa Nywesh scored the game-winning basket with less than a second remaining as the Austin Packers defeated Big 9 rival Mayo 78-77 Monday.
Austin will next face Mankato West Thursday. Mayo will next face Faribault Friday.
