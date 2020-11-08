Clear
Nursing home COVID-19 cases rise four-fold in surge states

The Associated Press finds that new weekly cases among residents rose nearly four-fold from the end of May to late October, from about 1,100 to nearly 4,300.

Posted: Nov 8, 2020 9:13 AM
Posted By: By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Despite Trump administration efforts to erect a protective shield around nursing homes, coronavirus cases are surging within facilities in states hard hit by the latest onslaught of COVID-19.

An analysis of federal data from 20 states for The Associated Press finds that new weekly cases among residents rose nearly four-fold from the end of May to late October, from 1,083 to 4,274. Resident deaths more than doubled, from 318 a week to 699, according to the study by University of Chicago health researchers Rebecca Gorges and Tamara Konetzka.

Equally concerning, weekly cases among nursing home staff in surge states more than quadrupled, from 855 the week ending May 31, to 4,050 the week ending Oct. 25. That rings alarms because infected staffers not yet showing symptoms are seen as the most likely way the virus gets into facilities. When those unwitting staffers test positive, they are sidelined from caring for residents, raising pressures on remaining staff.

The administration has allocated $5 billion to nursing homes, shipped nearly 14,000 fast-test machines with a goal of supplying every facility and tried to shore up stocks of protective equipment. But the data call into question the broader White House game plan, one that pushes states to reopen while maintaining that vulnerable people can be cocooned, even if the virus rebounds around them.

“Trying to protect nursing home residents without controlling community spread is a losing battle,” said Konetzka, a nationally recognized expert on long-term care. “Someone has to care for vulnerable nursing home residents, and those caregivers move in and out of the nursing home daily, providing an easy pathway for the virus to enter.”

Nursing homes and other long-term care facilities account for about 1% of the U.S. population, but represent 40% of COVID-19 deaths, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

In Fort Dodge, a manufacturing and transportation center in north-central Iowa, Julie Thorson said she knew she was in for a bad week when several employees at the Friendship Haven nursing home tested positive last Monday. As president of the senior living community, Thorson contacted the county health department. “They were basically not surprised because they’re seeing it all over the county,” she said.

Residents also started testing positive. The facility had 11 new cases among residents, as of Friday.

“I was thinking all night what’s worse, to have it hit and not know what you are getting into, or to prepare, prepare, and prepare, and then have it hit,” she said.

Responding to the study findings, the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services issued a statement saying that “the bottom line is that the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on nursing homes is complex and multifactorial.”

The agency noted different ways the administration has worked to help nursing homes and said its focus now was on ensuring that residents and staff would “immediately” have access to a vaccine once approved. But it also added that facilities “bear the primary responsibility for keeping their residents safe.”

“Many times, the likely causes of nursing home outbreaks are simply nursing homes failing to comply with basic infection control rules,” the statement said.

But Konetzka said her research has shown that nursing home quality has no significant effect on cases and deaths once community spread is factored in. “It’s not like the high-quality facilities have figured out how to do things better,” she said. Other academic experts have reached similar conclusions.

Highly rated by Medicare, St. Paul Elder Services in Kaukauna, Wisconsin, has had 72 COVID-19 cases among residents and 74 among staff, according to its Facebook page. The first case among residents was Aug. 19, and 15 have died, said the facility's president, Sondra Norder.

“The outcomes are really not much different here than they were in New York back earlier in the pandemic,” Norder said. “It's been called the perfect killing machine of the elderly, especially those who live in congregate settings.” Kaukauna is a small city about 100 miles north of Milwaukee.

The study, based on data reported by nursing homes to the government, also raised other concerns:

— For the week ending Oct. 25, about 1 in 6 nursing homes in surge states did not report having tested staff the prior week. Government requirements call for staff testing at least weekly in areas where the virus is spreading.

— During the same period, nearly 1 in 5 nursing homes reported shortages of basic protective supplies such as masks and gowns.

— Nearly 1 in 4 facilities reported a nurse staffing shortage.

Most of the states in the study are in the middle and northern tiers of the country.

The Commons, a senior living community in Enid, Oklahoma, that includes a nursing home, is in a coronavirus hotspot. The oil and gas hub has a positive rate approaching 18%. A local mask mandate has twice been shot down, said Steven Walkingstick, CEO of The Commons.

“From my standpoint, a mandate unfortunately is needed,” said Walkingstick. “I don’t want the government involved, but evidence has shown we are not going to do this voluntarily.”

Walkingstick said he believes the U.S. has gotten better at saving the lives of COVID-19 patients, but not at keeping the virus out of nursing homes.

Thorson, head of the Fort Dodge facility, said it takes a lot of effort to try to keep the virus out, and it's demoralizing to see it break through.

“Don’t forget about us, because we are still here, doing the best we can in rural areas,” she said.

The 20 states analyzed in the study were Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Utah, Wisconsin, West Virginia, and Wyoming. They were selected because they're now seeing their highest hospitalization rates for COVID-19.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 174954

Reported Deaths: 2679
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin414361020
Ramsey17297399
Dakota12213146
Anoka11961174
Washington811578
Stearns783959
Scott448140
Olmsted414730
St. Louis412077
Wright364120
Clay308746
Sherburne262626
Nobles255622
Blue Earth24847
Carver22489
Kandiyohi21806
Rice207414
Crow Wing170622
Mower167721
Winona165320
Chisago16222
Benton147319
Polk12409
Otter Tail12348
Lyon12146
Beltrami120713
Todd115810
Morrison110111
Douglas106910
Itasca102617
Steele10044
Waseca100410
Goodhue96417
Nicollet92020
Becker8944
Freeborn8885
Isanti8438
Le Sueur8106
McLeod8074
Carlton7675
Pine7312
Mille Lacs70421
Martin70118
Cass6435
Watonwan6164
Hubbard5968
Chippewa5533
Brown5354
Wabasha5351
Roseau5341
Dodge4960
Meeker4944
Pipestone42617
Rock4259
Wadena3885
Redwood38712
Yellow Medicine3817
Cottonwood3650
Renville36314
Fillmore3490
Murray3443
Sibley3393
Houston3362
Aitkin3235
Faribault3070
Swift2993
Kanabec29110
Pennington2692
Jackson2661
Unassigned24754
Marshall2443
Stevens2311
Pope2301
Lincoln2261
Big Stone2091
Clearwater2082
Koochiching2005
Norman1984
Wilkin1804
Lac qui Parle1713
Lake1700
Mahnomen1503
Grant1325
Red Lake1082
Kittson1001
Traverse740
Lake of the Woods611
Cook330

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 149317

Reported Deaths: 1824
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk22879297
Linn8375140
Woodbury8287102
Black Hawk7428108
Johnson686833
Dubuque664969
Scott625851
Story475318
Dallas429451
Pottawattamie398949
Sioux287020
Marshall253337
Buena Vista249413
Webster237918
Plymouth205934
Cerro Gordo198530
Des Moines194313
Clinton191730
Wapello182264
Muscatine181060
Warren16379
Jasper151134
Crawford149215
Carroll143314
Marion133113
Jones13114
Henry12976
Lee128214
Tama115338
Bremer104011
Delaware100016
Jackson9615
Dickinson9369
Benton9286
Wright9071
Mahaska89825
Boone89510
Washington84812
Harrison80321
Clay6974
Buchanan6725
Hardin6688
Clayton6674
Page6521
Cedar6409
Lyon6348
Calhoun6315
Poweshiek62111
Louisa61715
Winnebago61320
Winneshiek6139
Kossuth5991
Mills5873
Iowa58211
Hamilton5726
Cass57010
Fayette5606
Floyd56011
Butler5483
Hancock5256
Cherokee5133
Sac5125
Emmet51121
Guthrie50015
Shelby4912
Allamakee4879
Franklin46519
Grundy4636
Chickasaw4601
Humboldt4583
Madison4464
Mitchell4122
Palo Alto4002
Clarke3933
Appanoose3773
Osceola3500
Union3496
Jefferson3461
Pocahontas3372
Howard3249
Monroe31312
Taylor3122
Ida3063
Keokuk2911
Monona2912
Unassigned2700
Adair2663
Greene2620
Montgomery2617
Davis2554
Fremont2492
Lucas2456
Van Buren2342
Audubon2251
Wayne2204
Decatur2180
Worth2040
Ringgold1222
Adams961
