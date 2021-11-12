Nursing School still a big attraction for tomorrow's caregivers

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The pandemic may have created a nationwide shortage in nurses, but that isn't holding back tomorrow's caregivers from pursuing one of the most trusted professions.

It seems the pandemic is also the inspiration for many to help in the healthcare industry.

KIMT News 3 talks with those behind the stethoscope, to find out what keeps them going and why the future looks bright for those pursuing a nursing career.

Elizabeth Stulac is a bedside nurse in the medical ICU at Mayo Clinic.

"You are in a profession where you really can change someone's life,” says Stulac.

When she was 3 years old, her father was diagnosed with a terminal heart condition.

In 2009 her dad underwent a heart transplant. Suffering strokes throughout, nurses were at his bedside 24/7 during his recovery.

Because her father was of Vietnamese background, a Vietnamese nurse was sent to care for him. When he spoke to her dad in his native language, her father started regaining his memory that very day.

"This is so powerful to be able to be at the bedside, and be able to make those little decisions that change someone's life, completely,” she says.

This fall Minnesota State College Southeast opened its first program in Associate of Science and Nursing.

Janine Mason is the Associate Dean of Nursing at the college.

With more applicants than space available for fall 2021 and spring 2022, Mason hopes to fulfill the demand for nurses.

She says, “Becoming a nurse takes integrity, professionalism, and teamwork. And right now a lot of flexibility and resiliency. And some grit. Being a nurse is not easy but certainly rewarding."

Mickala Morinville's first exposure to the nursing profession was from a patient's perspective.

Now she is a Cardiac Surgery and Transplant ICU R.N. at Mayo.

At 16 years old, she was diagnosed with severe pneumonia which later progressed to acute respiratory distress syndrome.

After spending more than half a year inpatient at St Mary's hospital, she tells me her caregivers left such an impact on her, they became her family and closest friends.

"Time and time again, nurses have proven to be the most trusted profession, and they're the frontline emotional support of these patients, the face of healthcare,” she explains.

Stulac adds, "and I will always remember the nurses that took care of my dad."

Both Stulac and Morinville share the significant impact nurses have had in their own lives allowing them to view the caregivers from a whole new perspective.

If you're interested in the nursing career field, Mayo Clinic hosts a program for high school students called Discover Mayo Clinic that investigates healthcare careers. A spring session highlighting the nursing profession will begin in February/March 2022.