Nursing homes experience surge in COVID cases

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Midwest nursing homes saw a spike due to the recent surge in overall cases in the U.S. population.

Although Executive Director Jon Stene says Riverbend Assisted Living in Rochester hasn't experienced a surge in cases thus far, there are more assisted living facilities seeing positive cases now than there were in March.

As of Tuesday, the facility has gone back to phase 2, meaning essential care givers are only allowed to visit residents once a day.

The American Healthcare Association and National Center for Assisted Living an uptick in new cases in nursing homes occured in mid-september. in correlation with a surge in cases in surrounding communities. It also reports new cases in nursing homes grew by forty four percent nationwide between mid-September and October.

Because nursing home residents are typically older adults, many with chronic health conditions, they are at high risk of contracting COVID-19.

Stene explains, "Our job is to keep them safe. And we're doing everything to make that happen. It gets challenging at times, but it's something we can't ignore. We have to continue forward and not step backward."

Stene encourages those who have loved ones in assisted living homes, stay in touch as much as possible, whether it be by calling, texting, facetime, or email -- to make it easier on isolated residents.