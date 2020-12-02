Clear
Nurses wanted: Minnesota, Iowa two of the states making changes to accommodate need

Iowa is allowing temporary, emergency licenses for new nurses who have met the state’s educational requirements but haven’t yet taken the state licensing exam. Some Minnesota hospitals are offering winter internships to nursing students to boost their staffs.

Posted: Dec 2, 2020 2:32 PM
Posted By: By GRANT SCHULTE and AMY FORLITI Associated Press

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — U.S. hospitals slammed with COVID-19 patients are trying to lure nurses and doctors out of retirement, recruiting students and new graduates who have yet to earn their licenses and offering eye-popping salaries in a desperate bid to ease staffing shortages.

With the virus surging from coast to coast, the number of patients in the hospital with the virus has more than doubled over the past month to a record high of nearly 100,000, pushing medical centers and health care workers to the breaking point.

“Nurses are under immense pressure right now,” said Kendra McMillan, a senior policy adviser for the American Nurses Association. “We’ve heard from nurses on the front lines who say they’ve never experienced the level of burnout we’re seeing right now.”

Governors in hard-hit states like Wisconsin and Nebraska are making it easier for retired nurses to come back, including by waiving licensing requirements and fees, though it can be a tough sell for older nurses, who would be in more danger than many of their colleagues if they contracted the virus.

Some are taking jobs that don’t involve working directly with patients to free up front-line nurses, McMillan said.

Iowa is allowing temporary, emergency licenses for new nurses who have met the state’s educational requirements but haven’t yet taken the state licensing exam. Some Minnesota hospitals are offering winter internships to nursing students to boost their staffs. The internships are typically offered in the summer but were canceled this year because of COVID-19.

Methodist Hospital in Minneapolis will place 25 interns for one to two months to work with COVID-19 patients, though certain tasks will remain off-limits, such as inserting IVs or urinary catheters, said Tina Kvalheim, a nurse who runs the internship program.

“They’ll be fully supported in their roles so that our patients receive the best possible, safe care," Kvalheim said..

Landon Brown, 21, of Des Moines, Iowa, a senior nursing student at Minnesota State University, Mankato, recently accepted an internship at the Mayo Clinic in Mankato. He was assigned to the pediatric unit’s medical-surgical area but said he might come across patients with the coronavirus.

Brown's resolve to help patients as a nurse was reaffirmed after his 90-year-old grandfather contracted the virus and died over the weekend.

“The staff that he had were great, and they really took a lot of pressure off of my folks and my family,” he said. “I think that if I can be that for another family, that would be great.”

The University of Iowa’s College of Nursing is also trying to get graduates into the workforce quickly. It worked to fast-track students’ transcripts to the Iowa Board of Nursing so they could get licensed sooner upon graduating, said Anita Nicholson, associate dean for undergraduate programs.

Nicholson said the college also scheduled senior internships earlier than normal and created a program that allows students to gain experience by working at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City under a nurse’s supervision. Those students aren’t caring for coronavirus patients, but their work frees up other nurses to treat those who are infected, Nicholson said.

“The sooner we can get our graduates out and into the workforce, the better,” she said.

Hospitals also are turning to contract nurses who often travel from other states. But it's expensive, because hospitals around the country are competing for the same pool of nurses, driving salaries as high as $6,200 per week, according to posts for travel nursing jobs.

Doctors are in demand, too.

“I don’t even practice anymore, and I’ve gotten lots of emails asking me to travel across the country to work in ERs,” said Dr. Georges Benjamin, executive director of the American Public Health Association. “I know that’s happening to a lot of nurses as well.”

The outbreak in the U.S. is blamed for more than 270,000 deaths and 13.8 million confirmed infections. New cases are running at over 160,000 a day on average, and deaths are up to more than 1,500 a day, a level seen back in May, during the crisis in the New York City area.

To make room for the sickest, hard-hit institutions are sending home some COVID-19 patients who otherwise would have been kept in the hospital. They are also canceling elective surgeries or sending non-COVID-19 adult patients to pediatric hospitals.

A hospital system in Idaho is sending some COVID-19 patients home with iPads, supplemental oxygen, blood pressure cuffs and oxygen monitors so they can finish recovering in their own beds.

The computer tablets enable nurses to check in with them, and the oxygen monitors automatically send back information that staffers watch to make sure the patients are OK. A St. Louis hospital system is doing something similar.

Across the U.S., hospitals are converting cafeterias, waiting rooms, even a parking garage to patient treatment areas. Some states are opening field hospitals.

But that does nothing to ease the staffing shortage, especially in rural areas where officials say many people aren't taking basic precautions against the virus.

Dr. Eli Perencevich, an epidemiology and internal medicine professor at the University of Iowa, said health care workers are paying the price for other people's refusal to wear masks.

“It’s sending everyone to war, really,” he said. “We’ve decided as a society that we’re going to take all the people in our health care system and pummel them because we have some insane idea about what freedom really is.”

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 322312

Reported Deaths: 3674
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin679131121
Ramsey28517507
Anoka22841228
Dakota22657192
Washington14370117
Stearns14131117
St. Louis9086112
Scott866755
Wright806644
Olmsted690534
Sherburne608243
Clay514157
Carver492715
Kandiyohi428523
Rice422937
Blue Earth421316
Crow Wing371234
Otter Tail326323
Chisago320413
Nobles311730
Benton308851
Winona288131
Douglas271638
Mower267423
Polk263525
Morrison237829
Lyon224611
Beltrami223518
McLeod221315
Goodhue212328
Becker211616
Steele20227
Itasca197123
Isanti196317
Carlton193516
Todd185214
Nicollet165526
Mille Lacs158831
Freeborn15646
Le Sueur150111
Cass148010
Brown147215
Pine14168
Waseca140611
Meeker135610
Roseau12234
Martin119420
Hubbard117127
Wabasha10871
Redwood99619
Chippewa9347
Renville91329
Cottonwood9084
Dodge8880
Watonwan8714
Wadena8316
Sibley8094
Rock7939
Aitkin78830
Pipestone74318
Houston7344
Fillmore7320
Pennington6698
Yellow Medicine66812
Kanabec65813
Swift6068
Murray6013
Faribault5802
Pope5571
Clearwater5348
Stevens5303
Marshall5149
Jackson5061
Lake4336
Koochiching4056
Wilkin4005
Lac qui Parle3963
Unassigned39559
Lincoln3681
Norman3577
Big Stone3282
Mahnomen3074
Grant2886
Kittson2338
Red Lake2223
Traverse1501
Lake of the Woods1021
Cook780

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 231742

Reported Deaths: 2418
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk34208339
Linn14513166
Scott1153087
Black Hawk11130137
Woodbury10484130
Johnson971337
Dubuque934293
Story689222
Pottawattamie650571
Dallas647657
Sioux375126
Webster369936
Cerro Gordo362548
Marshall354146
Clinton339044
Buena Vista309214
Muscatine296269
Des Moines292021
Warren287314
Plymouth278742
Wapello258572
Jones234417
Jasper226744
Marion208322
Lee207217
Carroll201222
Bremer198412
Henry18707
Crawford179016
Benton172821
Tama156240
Jackson147413
Washington146815
Delaware145621
Dickinson141311
Boone140411
Mahaska131127
Wright12877
Buchanan120910
Clay12004
Hardin118610
Hamilton116510
Page11534
Clayton11328
Cedar111113
Kossuth11027
Harrison110130
Calhoun10887
Floyd108017
Fayette107610
Mills10697
Lyon10578
Butler10466
Poweshiek101013
Winneshiek101013
Iowa98813
Winnebago93824
Cherokee9184
Sac8868
Chickasaw8834
Louisa88318
Hancock8827
Grundy87911
Allamakee85011
Cass82224
Mitchell8115
Appanoose80412
Humboldt7955
Union7886
Shelby78111
Emmet77124
Guthrie76815
Franklin74521
Jefferson7342
Madison7084
Unassigned6960
Palo Alto6594
Keokuk6287
Pocahontas5844
Howard5659
Greene5381
Osceola5381
Ida52313
Clarke4944
Montgomery48611
Davis4779
Taylor4713
Monroe45013
Adair4448
Monona4444
Worth3730
Fremont3693
Van Buren3655
Lucas3356
Decatur3240
Wayne3047
Audubon3012
Ringgold2312
Adams1712
