Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Nurse practitioner, farmer to be honored at Iowa-Nebraska Heroes Game

A nurse practitioner from Iowa and a Nebraska farmer who died trying to rescue motorists will be honored Friday at the Heroes Game in Lincoln between the University of Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Hawkeyes of the University of Iowa.

Posted: Nov 28, 2019 8:22 PM

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A nurse practitioner from Iowa and a Nebraska farmer who died trying to rescue motorists will be honored Friday at the Heroes Game in Lincoln between the University of Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Hawkeyes of the University of Iowa.

Katie Gudenkauf graduated from Clarke University in Dubuque in 2018 and last March was attending an indoor soccer tournament when one of the players collapsed. Officials say Gudenkauf and others performed first aid on the player, saving his life. She now practices at Grant Regional Health Center in Lancaster, Wisconsin.

The Nebraska hero to be honored is James Wilke. The 50-year-old Columbus farmer was killed March 14, during the historic flooding. He was crossing a bridge with his tractor, trying to reach stranded motorists, when the bridge collapsed. He was swept away, and his body was found downstream.

Gudenkauf and Wilke will be recognized at a halftime ceremony, and their names will be inscribed on the Heroes Trophy.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 27°
Albert Lea
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 23°
Rochester
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 18°
Another Winter Storm is heading for the Midwest
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Another storm heads to the Midwest

Image

"I Wanna Drive the Zamboni"

Image

SAW: Hope Dudycha

Image

Community Kitchen Meal

Image

Dealing with holiday travel

Image

Help needed for shoveling for seniors

Image

Staying safe on the winter roads

Image

Dangerous winter driving

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 11/27

Community Events