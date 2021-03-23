Nurse, correctional officer killed during Iowa prison attack

ANAMOSA, Iowa - An Iowa State Penitentiary nurse and a correctional officer have died Tuesday after an assault.

The Iowa Department of Corrections said an inmate attacked multiple staff members and inmates in the prison's infirmary.

"Additional security staff arrived and restrained the inmate. Staff began attempting life-saving first aid on the injured until paramedics arrived," a press release stated. "This information is preliminary, and subject to change pending verification and additional details.

"This incident remains under joint investigation by the Iowa Department of Corrections and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, part of the Iowa Department of Public Safety."

No names have been released.

“Today, our state grieves the loss of two public servants who were attacked while on duty at the Anamosa State Penitentiary,” said Gov. Reynolds. “My prayers and deepest condolences are with their families, friends, and colleagues as they begin to cope with this senseless tragedy. We will exhaust every available resource to deliver justice to those who committed this act and bring a sense of closure and peace to the victims’ families.”