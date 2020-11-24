Nurse asking community to send cards to ICU patients

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A social media post from a St. Mary's nurse is asking for your help in spreading cheer to COVID-19 patients.

Amy Spitzner, an ICU nurse, sees the mental toll the virus is taking on patients and medical staff. Now, she's asking for you to send a card this holiday season, to lift the spirits of ICU patients.

Her coworkers are also getting in on the action and spreading the word on social media, sharing Spitzner's post from last Friday.

Spitzner says she received the first batch of cards today and hopes more are on the way.

"It's exciting to be able to bring some outside cheer in to these patients and not only for them, it will bring cheer for us as well, because we're right there with them, trying to take care of them," she said.

You can send the cards to this address:

Mayo Clinic ICU

C/O Amy Spitzner, RN

200 1st St SW

Rochester, MN 55905