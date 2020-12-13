Numerous people donate items to nonprofit to help homeless population

ROCHESTER, Minn- Many people woke up early on Sunday to stop by Rochester residents Holly and Dan Fifield's home, to drop off donations for homeless people. The Fifield's are the founders and owners of The Landing, a nonprofit in Rochester that helps out homeless people.

"You'll hear from a lot of the folks that are experiencing homeless that they don't feel seen," explained Holly Fifield. "They feel invisible, that people don't even know that they are there, and so to see this kind of response, let's them know that they are a valuable part of our community."

The couple started the organization back in 2018 and now use the former Silver Lake Fire Station to stay during the day.

"Homelessness doesn't just happen at Christmas or around the holidays, this is a year round need," said Fifield. "We are here to support them when things aren't going well for them."

Even people from other organizations came out to donate, including Pam Eggler. Eggler is part of a group that would adopt a family, get their needs together, and buy and deliver gifts to them. This year, she and her organization decided they would adopt The Landing.

"We are a community and with that we need to remember that we are not just by ourselves," said Eggler."We have to make sure the community is healthy and we need to take care of each other, especially this year with everything going on."

The nonprofit raised over $8,000 from donations and will continue to accept them all throughout the year. Anyone interested in donating to The Landing can drop off items at the old Silver Lake Fire Station.