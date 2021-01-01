Number of traffic deaths increase in 2020

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The number of traffic deaths were up in 2020 with 394.

That's an increase of 33 compared to 2019.

The Olmsted County Sheriff says there's extra enforcement on the roads through the weekend.

The Sheriff says they made another change this past March by adding extra officers where they have seen an increase in speeding.

The Sheriff says during the pandemic, there are fewer people on the road, but he feels people use this as an opportunity to drive faster.

Whether or not faster driving has led to more deaths is not confirmed.

He says they cannot put a finger on an exact reason as to why there are more deaths this year.

"We're going to keep doing what we're doing because we've seen it work. There's not much more we can do," says Sheriff Kevin Torgerson.

The Sheriff tells KIMT News 3 they would love to put more officers out there to enforce the roads, but he also says the education and highway engineering parts play a role too.