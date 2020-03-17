Number of positive Coronavirus tests in Minnesota sit at 60

The number of positive Coronavirus tests in the state of Minnesota is now at 60.

The Minnesota Department of Health said Tuesday that the number of confirmed cases went from 54 to 60. More than 2,300 patients have been tested.

Counties with cases: Anoka, Benton, Blue Earth, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Olmsted, Ramsey, Renville, Stearns, Wright, Waseca, Washington

Closings around southern Minnesota, northern Iowa | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info