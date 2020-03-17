Clear
Number of positive Coronavirus tests in Minnesota sit at 60

The Minnesota Department of Health said Tuesday that the number of confirmed cases went from 54 to 60.

Posted: Mar 17, 2020 11:26 AM
Updated: Mar 17, 2020 11:31 AM

The number of positive Coronavirus tests in the state of Minnesota is now at 60.

Counties with cases: Anoka, Benton, Blue Earth, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Olmsted, Ramsey, Renville, Stearns, Wright, Waseca, Washington

Closings around southern Minnesota, northern Iowa | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info

Article Comments

