Number of new COVID-19 cases more than doubles in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The updated coronavirus number for the state of Minnesota as of June 16.

Total Cases – 31,296

New Cases – 419

New Deaths – 12

Total Deaths – 1,325

Deaths In Long-Term Care Or Assisted Living Facilities – 1,051

Number Of Health Care Workers Infected – 3,250

Approximate Number Of Completed Tests – 448,587

Total Cases Requiring Hospitalization – 3,689

Hospitalized As Of Today – 351

Cases in ICU As Of Today – 181

The number of new cases more than doubled from Tuesday to Wednesday but the number of patients hospitalized and in the ICU both slightly declined.

