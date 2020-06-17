Number of new COVID-19 cases more than doubles in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The updated coronavirus number for the state of Minnesota as of June 16.
Total Cases – 31,296
New Cases – 419
New Deaths – 12
Total Deaths – 1,325
Deaths In Long-Term Care Or Assisted Living Facilities – 1,051
Number Of Health Care Workers Infected – 3,250
Approximate Number Of Completed Tests – 448,587
Total Cases Requiring Hospitalization – 3,689
Hospitalized As Of Today – 351
Cases in ICU As Of Today – 181
The number of new cases more than doubled from Tuesday to Wednesday but the number of patients hospitalized and in the ICU both slightly declined.
To check the latest coronavirus statistics for Minnesota, click here.