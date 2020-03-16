Number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in Minnesota is at 54

Health officials in Minnesota said Monday that there are now 54 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in the state.
That's an increase from the 35 cases that were reported Sunday.
Nearly 1,900 patients have been tested.
All K-12 Minnesota schools to close.
Read more on the Coronavirus here.
For more from the MN Department of Health, click here.
Counties with cases: Anoka, Blue Earth, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Olmsted, Ramsey, Renville, Sherburne, Stearns, Waseca, Washington, Wright
