Clear
BREAKING NEWS Number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in Minnesota is at 54 Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in Minnesota is at 54

Health officials in Minnesota said Monday that there are now 54 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in the state.

Posted: Mar 16, 2020 11:32 AM

Health officials in Minnesota said Monday that there are now 54 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in the state.

That's an increase from the 35 cases that were reported Sunday.

Nearly 1,900 patients have been tested. 

All K-12 Minnesota schools to close. 

Read more on the Coronavirus here. 

For more from the MN Department of Health, click here. 

Counties with cases: Anoka, Blue Earth, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Olmsted, Ramsey, Renville, Sherburne, Stearns, Waseca, Washington, Wright

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 28°
Albert Lea
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 29°
Austin
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 31°
Charles City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 29°
Rochester
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 23°
Rain and snow return this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Midweek Precipitation Update

Image

Rochester Athletic Club set to close this week

Image

Public library closing amid coronavirus concerns

Image

Sean Weather Ides of March

Image

Parents respond to Gov. Walz closing schools

Image

Trail Creek Coffee Roasters

Image

Church streams services

Image

Channel One hosts food drive

Image

Sean Weather 3/14

Community Events