Number of beds finalized for the future Preston Veterans Home

PRESTON, Minn. - Through fundraising and a $10 million match from the state, the budget for the Preston Veterans Home will be around $30 million. This budget has determined that the facility will be able to have 54 beds.

"We had hoped for 72, but we're quite content with 54," explains Ron Scheevel, Co-Chair of the Preston Veterans Home Committee and a Vietnam War Veteran. "We're happy it's finally moving forward and we'll finally get some care in Southeast Minnesota for our veterans."

On December 6, at 10:30 A.M. at the Preston Servicemen's Club, the public is invited to a meeting where the Minnesota Department of Affairs and the design firms Wold and Perkins-Eastman will present the updated concept plans. The goal is to break ground on the project in fall of 2019.

However, there's another hurdle the organizers of the home are looking ahead to. While the number of beds has dropped, the number of staff needed in the facility has only slightly decreased. "One of our biggest challenges will be getting healthcare workers to staff this facility. Healthcare workers are in a bit of a shortage now so we're getting the word out early that especially the younger people that want to get into healthcare, it'd be a great time," says Scheevel.