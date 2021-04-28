Nu-Tek project in Austin getting $175,000 in state money

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A new economic development in Austin is getting financial assistance from state government.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) says $175,000 is going to Nu-Tek BioSciences to open their first manufacturing facility in Austin. The funding will help the company, a manufacturer of ingredients used in the development and production of pharmaceuticals, create 19 high quality jobs over the next two years.

That money is part of $1.67 million in incentives going to six businesses around Minnesota. The other companies receiving funds are:

Bemidji Steel Company Inc., Hubbard County – $100,000

Johnson Powered Services LLC, Moorhead – $191,500

JunoPacific, Brooklyn Park – $840,000

Sportech, LLC, Elk River – $182,000

TÜV SÜD America Inc., New Brighton – $190,000

“I congratulate these six businesses on their expansion,” says DEED Commissioner Steve Grove. “These public-private partnerships to expand jobs in Minnesota will continue to be a big part of our recovery.”