Nu-Tek BioSciences holds groundbreaking ceremony in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn.- More jobs will are coming to Austin. On Tuesday, Nu-Tek BioSciences broke ground on a new 60,000 square foot manufacturing plant. The $40 million project will create 35-40 jobs and sit on nine acres of land located in Creekside Business Park.

"We've been at this 10 years and this is a big day for us. We think that this can be something that will be transformational for the community of Austin and we couldn't be happier to be here," says its CEO Thomas Yezzi.

Yezzi choose Austin for the facility because of The Hormel Institute, its background in manufacturing, and how close it is to higher education. Local officials like Austin Mayor Steve King joined him for the groundbreaking ceremony.

"This means a great deal for Austin and credit to John Garry and the development corporation for bringing them here and showing them what we have to offer so they choose us."

Nu-Tek BioSciences is expected to open next July.