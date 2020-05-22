Now is the time to take advantage of historically low mortgage rates

ROCHESTER, Minn. - If you’re looking to buy, sell, or refinance your home or business now is a great time to take advantage of low-interest rates.

Assistant Vice President of Commercial and Home Lending, Heather Donovan, at Sterling State Bank says the low rates are a result of the impact COVID-19 is having on the economy.

She notes that the stock market has slowly started to pick back up, but the mortgage rate in and around the Med City is still slightly dropping to keep the economy going.

She says homes on the market are still turning fast.

“The great thing about it is that real estate sales are not slowing down. The issue is that there are a little bit less of homes on the market – because of COVID-19, people are just a little bit afraid to open up their homes right now.”

There are also a few challenges in order to be able to take advantage of the lowest possible interest rate.

“Employment information is a little bit more strict for underwriting,” she said. “They’re looking at credit scores more closely at this point right now/ You’re definitely able to get a much better rate if your credit score is above 700 and if you’re putting more down.”

Heather says 15-year mortgage rates are astronomically low which is beneficial for those sitting above 4%.

Market prices are also up 8% from last year making it a perfect time for sellers to make a larger profit, and buyers to take advantage of the low rates.