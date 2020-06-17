Now is the time for athletes to begin training to prevent injuries later

ROCHESTER, Minn. - High School athletes have been confined to their homes for the last few months having to find creative ways to stay in shape. Now that gyms are reopening, it is important for athletes to get the proper training they need.

“When we’re running or we’re strength training, you think you’re getting stronger, you think you’re getting faster – you are – but those things are preventative measures,” Olmsted Medical Center Strength & Conditioning Coach, Eric Pohl said. “A stronger muscle doesn’t have to work as hard.”

Pohl says that proper training helps prevent potential injuries later on.

OMC’s Sports Medicine and Athletic Performance will reopen on Jun. 22 offering programs such as hockey and general strength training as athletes prepare for the fall and winter sports seasons.

To keep everyone safe, athletes will be assigned a designated space where they won’t share equipment among other guidelines.

“Smaller group sizes, keeping social distances, wearing masks when we come in and out fo the building, coming in one door going out another door – just a lot of pieces that we have to put together.”

For information on the various types of training programs and how to sign up, click here.

Pohl will also be leading the annual Iron-Tiger program at Stewartville next week.