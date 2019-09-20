Clear
November's ballot is set in Cerro Gordo County

Deadline for candidates to file was Thursday.

Posted: Sep 20, 2019 8:38 PM
Updated: Sep 20, 2019 8:45 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

KIMT-TV 3 – There will be both contested races and races with no candidate at all on the ballot in Cerro Gordo County this November.

The County Auditor’s Office has released a list of candidates who filed to run by the Thursday deadline.

In Mason City, Max F. Weaver will be challenging incumbent Paul Adams for an At-Large City Council position. Weaver is a former City Councilman.

In Meservey, no candidate filed to run for any of the At-Large City Council Seats. No one filed to run for an At-Large City Council seat in Plymouth, either.

In Rock Falls, Mayor Megan Quan will square off against Joanna Augustus.

Incumbent Brian Koob, Wendy Perrott, and Larry Wentz will compete to fill two At-Large City Council seats in Rockwell.

In Swaledale, no candidate filed to run for mayor and only one, John Bonner, filed to run for three At-Large City Council seats.

Just two people, incumbents Michael Hopkey and Larry Stadtlander, filed to run for three At-Large City Council seats in Thornton.

Perhaps the most politically competitive town in the county is Ventura. Mayor Joe Schmit will face off against challenger Dustin M. Pachtinger and City Councilmen John Quintus and Michael Thackery are joined by challengers Cory Caldwell and Daryl Heinemann to fill three At-Large Council seats.

In the West Fork school district, two people have filed to run for the Director position in District 1 as Rob Heimbuch faces off with Jeffrey J. Tudor but no one filed to run for the Director position in District 2.

A Public Measure for the Clear Lake Community School District will also be on the November 5 ballot. The District wants voters to approve how it can spend money from the State of Iowa’s “Secure an Advanced Vision for Education” Fund.

Community Events