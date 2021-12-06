November fundraiser collects over $8,000 for Hormel Institute

AUSTIN, Minn. – Sterling Pharmacy and the Astrup Family Foundation are donating $8,114 to the Hormel Institute.

The money was raised during the month of November as part of the “Building Health Communities” fundraiser. Sterling Pharmacy asked its patients and customers to donate to the Hormel Institute at the cash register. That added up to $4,057, which was matched by the Astrup Family Foundation.

For the Building Healthy Communities fundraiser, each Sterling Pharmacy location chose a local organization to support. Across their 15 locations, Sterling patients and customers donated $15,908. With the matching support, $31,816 will be donated to support local organizations.

The Astrup Family Foundation supports organizations and charities across the nation with a focus on family values, Christian faith, education, healthcare and strengthening the communities Astrup Companies businesses serve. The Foundation says its work in Austin over the past year included support for the Austin Recreation Center, Marcusen Park Baseball Association, United Way of Mower County, Development Corporation of Austin, Karl Potach Foundation, Prairie Sky Apartments, Austin Public Schools music education program, and Nexus-Gerard Family Healing.