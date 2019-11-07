AUSTIN, Minn. - Every month, KIMT News and our Giving Your Best Partners, Diamond Jo Casino and First Citizens Bank, recognize someone who goes above and beyond to give back to their community.

It is National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week, so it's very fitting that our November Volunteer of the Month gives her time to a local animal shelter.

If you're looking for Liz Coughlin, chances are you'll find her at the Mower County Humane Society in Austin.

"She's here 7 days a week doing something. If she's not cleaning, she's helping out with one of our fundraisers. She mows the lawn, she shovels snow. She's laid pavers out back for the dogs so they don't have muddy trails to walk through. She goes above and beyond for this group," said Kelly Rush of the Mower County Humane Society, who nominated Coughlin for this award.

"I just enjoy it and the dogs need it," said Coughlin.

Volunteering at an animal shelter is a lot more than than just cuddling with kittens and playing with puppies. From cleaning cages, to scooping poop, Coughlin isn't afraid of a little dirty work.

"I love animals, all different kinds. I've had all different kinds through my life," Coughlin said.

Coughlin has turned her passion into a purpose, making a difference in the lives of animals in need.

"Volunteers are very important. They make our organization run. Without them, we would not be where we're at today," said Rush.

