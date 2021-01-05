Not taking anything for granted, Minnesota winter sports season begins

ROCHESTER, Minn. - For the first time since November, Minnesota high school athletic teams were back practicing Monday, officially kicking off the winter sports season.

The sounds of whistles and sneakers squeaking filled the gymnasium at Lourdes High School. It was an overwhelming feeling of joy amongst players and coaches.

"It's like heaven," head coach Aaron Berg said. "We're just so excited to be back in the gym and actually working with kids and just can't wait to have more of this."

"Oh thrilled, absolutely thrilled," senior Annamarie Sieve. "It was really hard thinking the season might get postponed so we're all really happy."

The last time the Lourdes Eagles girl's basketball team was on the court they were making a run at a possible state championship. Nearly 10 months later, they've learned that it can all be taken away at any moment.

"Don't take anything for granted I think that's an easy lesson to take away from that and enjoy every day and embrace the moment," Berg said. "Like we're doing here today. What we're doing today can change tomorrow."

The biggest change you'll notice this year is all players and coaches are required to wear a mask at practices and in games. Sieve said it won't be that big of an issue.

"I'm getting used to it. I've been running up and down the [Rochester Athletic Club] with it on so it's not too bad but it's definitely something to get used to," she said.

Covid-19 might not be the biggest challenge Lourdes will face this year. They'll attempt to fill the shoes of Alyssa Ustby, whose in her first season at the University of North Carolina.

"It's impossible, you don't find another one of those just walking in your building regularly," Berg said. "But the girls are excited about the new opportunities and new challenges so we'll do our best."

Regular season games can begin Jan. 14.