Not-so-innocent bystander sentenced for meth in Winnebago County

FOREST CITY, Iowa – Methamphetamine means probation for a Lake Mills man.

Caleb Robert Angel, 31, has been sentenced to three to five years of supervised probation and ordered to pay a $430 fine. Angel pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver meth and possession of marijuana-2nd offense.

Angel was arrested on July 18, 2020. Law enforcement says they were picking up two other people in Lake Mills on outstanding warrants when Angel walked by with a drug pipe in his mouth. Court documents state a search of his home found 6.79 grams of methamphetamine, multiple plastic baggies, a digital scale, meth pipes, marijuana, and a prescription medication.