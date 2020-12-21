Not much air travel happening at Rochester International Airport this week

ROCHESTER, Minn- Although the CDC doesn't encourage it, people are still flying to see loved ones. What is one of the year's busiest travel weeks, is just another quiet one at Rochester International Airport. According to Tiana O'Connor, the airport's communications and marketing director, there is a 70 percent decline in passenger travel. Also only 30 percent of travelers are choosing to fly.

"Because we do serve many people doing business with Mayo Clinic and patient travelers, we do tend to see a drop off," said O'Connor.

People are still visting The Med City though, including Hunter Sanstrom who flew in for a quick trip from North Dakota.

"I came to Rochester for a wedding," said Sanstrom. "I'm heading back home just to head back home cause I'm visiting family and it's almost Christmas."

People are also booking flights five days in advance. O 'Connor tells KIMT News 3 she doesn't know what 2021 will be like and when more people will start flying again.

"It's really really too early to tell any kind of prediction on actual passenger numbers. In general, the industry is predicting we will see an uptick in travel as vaccines become more widely available."

O' Connor hopes there will be some air travel growth at the airport once the new year arrives.