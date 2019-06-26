Not guilty pleas to child neglect in Hancock County

BRITT, Iowa – Trial is scheduled for two Hancock County residents accused of mistreating a child.

Kasper L. Macpherson, 37 of Britt, is charged with neglect of a dependent person and two counts of child endangerment. Jennifer R. Hampton, 44 of Britt, is facing one count of neglect of a dependent person.



Macpherson is accused of physically assaulting a boy under the age of 15 on May 4 at his home. Court documents state at least 20 people witnessed Macpherson’s actions.

The boy was taken by Hampton to the emergency room with a broken right arm and would not answer any questions about his condition. Police say the boy responded with what appeared to be coached replies.

Macpherson and Hampton have both entered not guilty pleas and their trial is scheduled to begin on August 21.