Not guilty pleas to 22 drug crimes in Hancock County

GARNER, Iowa – A Hancock County duo is pleading not guilty to 22 drug charges.
Kirk and Rita Williams of Crystal Lake were arrested on March 4 after a search where law enforcement says it found methamphetamine, marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, and drug paraphernalia.
Kirk Williams, 57, is charged with six counts of manufacture of marijuana, possession of meth-3rd offense, possession of marijuana-3r offense, possession of mushrooms-3rd offense, possession with intent to deliver meth, and two counts of failure to use a drug tax stamp.
Rita Williams, 62, is accused of six counts of manufacture of marijuana, possession of meth-2nd offense, possession of marijuana-2nd offense, possession of mushrooms-2nd offense, and failure to use a drug tax stamp.
The two are scheduled to stand trial starting May 29.
