Not guilty pleas over Winneshiek County assaults

DECORAH, Iowa – Two men are pleading not guilty to assaults in northeast Iowa.

Leonardo Navarro Espinoza, 35 of Postville, is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and assault causing bodily injury. Francisco Xavier Esparza Torres, 25 of Postville, is charged with assault causing bodily injury.

The two men are accused of attacking several people on March 14 during a disturbance on Merrill Road in Castalia. Espinoza and Torres were arrested a short while after the incident by the Postville Police Department.

Espinoza is scheduled to stand trial beginning August 4 in Winneshiek County District Court. Torres’ trial is set to start on May 12.