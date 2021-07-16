Not guilty pleas over Hancock County baseball bat assault

GARNER, Iowa - Two men accused of a baseball bat attack are pleading not guilty.

Kendrick Javon Allen Dyslin, 19 of Houston, Texas, and Justin Michael Wellik, 20 of Clear Lake, are charged with going armed with intent to willful injury resulting in bodily injury.

Law enforcement says Dyslin and Wellik went to Garner on May 10 to confront a man about an alleged burglary in Clear Lake. They're accused of jumping out of a car while wearing masks and holding baseball bats. The victim told police one of the masked men was on top of him and punching him in the face while the other was hitting him with a bat.

Dyslin and Wellink are set to stand trial beginning September 29 in Hancock County District Court.