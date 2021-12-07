Not guilty pleas over Halloween assault in Charles City

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Not guilty pleas are entered for a Halloween beating in Floyd County.

Zachary James Starkey, 28 of Charles City, Michelle Lea Keagle, 31 of Charles City, and Brandon Patrick Starkey, 28 of Charles City, are all charged with willful injury resulting in serious injury and willful injury resulting in bodily injury.

They’re accused of beating someone after an argument between intoxicated friends. Court documents state the victim suffered a severe cut to the left eyebrow, a left orbital fracture, and left orbital muscle damage.

No trial date has been set for Zachary Starkey. Keagle is scheduled to stand trial March 29, 2022. Brandon Starkey’s trial is set to begin February 15, 2022.