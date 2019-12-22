Not guilty pleas in two Cerro Gordo County domestic assault cases

MASON CITY, Iowa – Trial is set for a Thornton man accused of a pair of domestic assaults.
Justin Martin Kruger, 35, is pleading not guilty to felony domestic abuse assault and two misdemeanor counts of domestic assault-3rd or subsequent offense.
Police say Kruger choked a woman on November 2, then punched someone in the face and chest on November 18.
A trial is now scheduled to begin on January 28, 2020.
