Not guilty pleas in two Cerro Gordo County domestic assault cases

Same suspect to stand trial in January.

Posted: Dec 22, 2019 8:05 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – Trial is set for a Thornton man accused of a pair of domestic assaults.

Justin Martin Kruger, 35, is pleading not guilty to felony domestic abuse assault and two misdemeanor counts of domestic assault-3rd or subsequent offense.

Police say Kruger choked a woman on November 2, then punched someone in the face and chest on November 18.

A trial is now scheduled to begin on January 28, 2020.

