Not guilty pleas in northeast Iowa drug bust

Three charged with meth possession.

Posted: Jan. 8, 2019 3:41 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DECORAH, Iowa – Three people arrested in December are pleading not guilty to drug charges.

Destiny Lynn Chambers, Dominick James Watson, and Lane Breitsprecher, are all facing drug charges. The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office says they were arrested after lengthy investigation led to the search of a Calmar home on December 12, 2018.

Chambers, 38 of Calmar, is scheduled to stand trial March 20 for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, gathering where controlled substances are used, possession of meth-2nd offense, and failure to use a drug tax stamp.

Watson, 21 of Calmar, has pleaded not guilty to possession of meth-3rd or subsequent offense and gathering where controlled substances are used. No trial date has been set.

Breitsprecher, 27 of Fort Atkinson, is due to stand trial on March 13 for possession of meth-1st offense.

Scattered flurries and strong winds will push us into Wednesday.
