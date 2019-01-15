Not guilty pleas in Rochester meth lab bust

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Trials have been set for three people arrested after the discovery of a meth lab.

Rochester law enforcement says it discovered the lab on December 10, 2018 in the 3500 block of 21st Avenue NW. 80 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and a gas can were found at the scene.



Jessica Kuhlmann

David Fournier

Tony Earl Tri, 40 of Rochester, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to 1st degree sale of drugs and 1st degree possession of drugs. His trial will start June 17.

Jessica Ann Kuhlmann, 39 of Rochester, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to 5th degree drug possession and possession of hypodermic needles. Her trial is scheduled to begin on June 24.

David Patrick Fournier, 52 of Owatonna, is due to stand trial on March 18 for 5th degree drug possession, and possession of hypodermic needles.

Four others arrested after the search have not yet entered pleas.