Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Not guilty pleas in Rochester meth lab bust

Tony Tri Tony Tri

Seven arrested in early December.

Posted: Jan. 15, 2019 4:25 PM
Updated: Jan. 15, 2019 4:27 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Trials have been set for three people arrested after the discovery of a meth lab.

Rochester law enforcement says it discovered the lab on December 10, 2018 in the 3500 block of 21st Avenue NW. 80 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and a gas can were found at the scene.


Jessica Kuhlmann

David Fournier

Tony Earl Tri, 40 of Rochester, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to 1st degree sale of drugs and 1st degree possession of drugs. His trial will start June 17.

Jessica Ann Kuhlmann, 39 of Rochester, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to 5th degree drug possession and possession of hypodermic needles. Her trial is scheduled to begin on June 24.

David Patrick Fournier, 52 of Owatonna, is due to stand trial on March 18 for 5th degree drug possession, and possession of hypodermic needles.

Four others arrested after the search have not yet entered pleas.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 19°
Albert Lea
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 23°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 22°
Rochester
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 21°
Another icy threat tonight and clearer skies for tomorrow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Development project hopes to provide housing

Image

Golden Apple Award

Image

Bloom Riverfront Project Facing Obstacle

Image

Delivering pizzas to federal workers

Image

Being aware of your surroundings

Image

Icy conditions leave people slipping and falling

Image

Steve King under fire for comments in the New York Times

Image

Southeast Minnesota sees growth in construction and services

Image

Mental health care in schools

Image

Jayme Closs latest

Community Events