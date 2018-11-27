Not guilty pleas from former Mason City PD employee

MASON CITY, Iowa – A former employee of the Mason City Police Department is pleading not guilty to drug crimes.

Melinda Sue Severs, 43 of Dumont, is charged with two counts of possession of a prescription drug without a prescription. She’s accused of taking unwanted medication that was dropped off at the police department for herself.

Severs worked as an administrative assistance for Mason City police when the investigation into her began but is no longer employed there.

Severs is scheduled to stand trial on February 12, 2019.