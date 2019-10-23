Not guilty pleas from accused Clear Lake storage unit burglars

MASON CITY, Iowa – Separate trials are set for the men accused of breaking into some Clear Lake storage units.
Ezra Sinus Marroquin, 21 of Mason City, and Julian Taylor Washington, 22 of Mason City, have both pleaded not guilty to two counts of 3rd degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, and 4th degree criminal mischief.
Law enforcement says the men broke into seven storage units in the 200 block of South 24th Street on September 7, using bolt cutters to cut through a security fence and then enter the units. Investigators say items such as a television, a laptop, and a tablet were stolen.
Washington’s trial is set to start on December 3. Marroquin’s trial is scheduled to begin on December 10.
