Clear

Not guilty pleas from accused Clear Lake storage unit burglars

Men face separate trials.

Posted: Oct 23, 2019 12:50 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – Separate trials are set for the men accused of breaking into some Clear Lake storage units.

Ezra Sinus Marroquin, 21 of Mason City, and Julian Taylor Washington, 22 of Mason City, have both pleaded not guilty to two counts of 3rd degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, and 4th degree criminal mischief.

Law enforcement says the men broke into seven storage units in the 200 block of South 24th Street on September 7, using bolt cutters to cut through a security fence and then enter the units. Investigators say items such as a television, a laptop, and a tablet were stolen.

Washington’s trial is set to start on December 3. Marroquin’s trial is scheduled to begin on December 10.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 39°
Albert Lea
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 41°
Austin
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 42°
Charles City
Few Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 50°
Rochester
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 41°
Rain moving in tonight, a warm up for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Shorter days mean danger for pedestrians

Image

Samoyed dogs all adopted

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast

Image

Chris Likes Mom's Ties

Image

Lawmakers tour Rochester

Image

Prepping for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Image

NIACC women's basketball season preview

Image

Sports Overtime: highlights from around the area

Image

Honoring entrenpeneurs

Image

Hip Hop with a Message

Community Events