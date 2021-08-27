Not guilty pleas for Hancock County campground assault

GARNER, Iowa – Four men are pleading not guilty over a disturbance at a Hancock County campground.

Law enforcement says the men were part of a group that got upset over comments made by two younger men regarding a female in the group. The two younger men allegedly referred to her as a “silver fox” and a “MILF” and were reportedly told the leave Hanna’s Campground in Crystal Lake on July 17 “before they got their teeth knocked out.”



Court documents state the four men kept talking about the incident and, after getting more upset, they went looking for the two younger men at another campsite and that escalated into a fight where one of the younger men suffered a broken jaw.

Troy Dennis Julius, 50 of Buffalo Center, is pleading not guilty to willful injury resulting in serious injury. Not guilty pleas to participation in a riot have been entered by Logan Swearingen, 28 of Thompson, Troy Fleener, 45 of Thompson, and Joshua Michael Murra, 35 of Buffalo Center.

Julius and Fleener are set to stand trial beginning September 29, while trials for Swearingen and Murra are scheduled to begin October 27.