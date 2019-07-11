Not guilty plea to theft from Albert Lea Walmart

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A Twin Cities-area man is pleading not guilty to stealing from the Albert Lea Walmart.

Ezekiel Octavius Brown, 20 of Maplewood, entered a not guilty plea Thursday to felony theft. Authorities say he used a crowbar to open display cases and steal 11 laptops and 26 Apple Watches on January 15, 2018. A charge was filed against Brown in January 2019 and he was arrested in March.

His trial is scheduled to start on November 19.