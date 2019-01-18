Clear
Not guilty plea to stolen gun in Hancock County

Aric Dunn Aric Dunn

Hamilton County man arrested after December traffic stop.

Posted: Jan. 18, 2019 5:25 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

BRITT, Iowa – A man is pleading not guilty to being caught with a stolen gun.

Aric Gail Dunn, 25 of Webster City, is charged with 2nd and 3rd degree theft. He was arrested after a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 18 near Britt on December 17. Officer say two loaded handguns were found in a box behind the driver’s seat. One of the guns had been reported stolen.

Dunn‘s trial is scheduled to start on February 20.

