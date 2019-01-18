Not guilty plea to stolen gun in Hancock County

BRITT, Iowa – A man is pleading not guilty to being caught with a stolen gun.
Aric Gail Dunn, 25 of Webster City, is charged with 2nd and 3rd degree theft. He was arrested after a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 18 near Britt on December 17. Officer say two loaded handguns were found in a box behind the driver’s seat. One of the guns had been reported stolen.
Dunn‘s trial is scheduled to start on February 20.
