Clear

Not guilty plea to one-man crime wave in Floyd County

Corey Byers
Corey Byers

Charles City man accused of 25 crimes.

Posted: Nov 13, 2019 1:19 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A man accused of 25 crimes is pleading not guilty to all of them.

Corey Patrick Byers, 39 of Charles City, is charged with 21 counts of forgery, one count of ongoing criminal conduct, and three counts of 3rd degree burglary. Law enforcement says that in September and October, Byers issued 15 forged checks to Fareway for a total of $1,077.80, four forged checked to KwikStar for total of $203.43, and forged checks to Pizza Hut for $90.45 and Triumphs Surplus for $142.81.

Byers is also accused of burglarizing three unoccupied vehicles on September 2, 12, and 29.

Byers was arrested on October 14 on 10 counts of check forgery but the other charges were added after further investigation. His trial is scheduled to begin on December 10.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 20°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 24°
Charles City
Few Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 19°
Rochester
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 14°
Light Snowfall for Wednesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New Autism center opens

Image

Learning Pet CPR

Image

Snowbird absentee voted

Image

Tracking some light snow with Wednesday's weather

Image

Farmers facing new restrictions by gas companies

Image

Lourdes downs New Ulm

Image

Independent U.S. Senate candidate stops in Cresco

Image

STEAM Summit

Image

What to do about the crows?

Image

Autism center opens in Rochester

Community Events