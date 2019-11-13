Not guilty plea to one-man crime wave in Floyd County

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A man accused of 25 crimes is pleading not guilty to all of them.

Corey Patrick Byers, 39 of Charles City, is charged with 21 counts of forgery, one count of ongoing criminal conduct, and three counts of 3rd degree burglary. Law enforcement says that in September and October, Byers issued 15 forged checks to Fareway for a total of $1,077.80, four forged checked to KwikStar for total of $203.43, and forged checks to Pizza Hut for $90.45 and Triumphs Surplus for $142.81.

Byers is also accused of burglarizing three unoccupied vehicles on September 2, 12, and 29.

Byers was arrested on October 14 on 10 counts of check forgery but the other charges were added after further investigation. His trial is scheduled to begin on December 10.