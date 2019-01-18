Not guilty plea to convenience store theft

GARNER, Iowa – A woman accused of stealing from the Casey’s General Store in Britt is pleading not guilty.

BreAnna Hedegard, 25 of Mason City, is charged with lottery fraud and 5th degree theft. Britt police say she took money from the store’s cash register and from the manager’s office. Hedegard is also accused of taking a lottery ticket printed by mistake, scanning it, and keeping the prize money for herself.

Court documents state that Hedegard denied these allegations but that her actions were captured of security video.

Hedegard’s trial is due to begin on March 20 in Hancock County District Court.