Not guilty plea to catalytic converter theft in Worth County

NORTHWOOD, Iowa - An accused catalytic converter thief is pleading not guilty.

Jacob Smith, 30 of Mason City, is charged in Worth County with ongoing criminal conduct, first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree theft, and trespass. Smith and another man allegedly cut five catalytic converters off vehicles on January 29. The thefts happened at three separate locations in Manly.

Court documents state the converters are worth over $3,000 combined and removing them did nearly $14,000 in damage to the vehicles.

Smith is scheduled to stand trial starting August 4.