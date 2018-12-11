Clear

Not guilty plea to burglary and assault in Clear Lake

Man from Manly arrested in October.

Posted: Dec. 11, 2018 7:29 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man is pleading not guilty in Clear Lake burglary and assault.

Ezekial Nicholas Hodak, 20 of Manly, is charged with 1st degree burglary and two counts of domestic abuse assault. Authorities say Hodak illegally entered a home in the 800 block of West 12th Avenue N on October 23 and choked a woman.

His trial is scheduled to begin on January 29, 2019.

