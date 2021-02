MASON CITY, Iowa – A homeless man accused of holding a gun to a woman’s head is pleading not guilty.

Anthony Scott Moore, 27, is charged with extortion and assault with a dangerous weapon. He was arrested after an incident on January 10 in the 1600 block of 6th Street SW in Mason City.

Authorities say Moore took a handgun that belonged to his victim, held it to her head, and demanded she write him a check for $50,000 or he would kill her.

His trial is scheduled to start on April 6.