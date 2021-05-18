Not guilty plea to Rochester decapitation threat

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of threatening an apartment complex manager with a knife is pleading not guilty.

Jamahl Gene Southall, 50 of Rochester, is charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. Rochester police say Southall was found highly intoxicated and holding 40-ounce beers in each hand on March 1 in the lobby of an apartment complex in the 400 block of 6th Avenue NW.

Investigators say when the manager tried to escort him out of the building, Southall pulled out a pocketknife and said he was going to cut the manager’s head off. Court documents state Southall continued to make threats until officers arrived.

Police say a breath test at the jail found Southall with .23 blood alcohol content, almost three times the legal limit.

No trial date has been set.