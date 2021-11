CRESCO, Iowa – A Howard County man accused of child sex crimes is pleading not guilty.

Seven James Shipman, 48 of Cresco, is now scheduled to stand trial starting January 5 for sexual exploitation of a minor, four counts of third-degree sexual abuse, and dissemination of obscene materials to a minor.

Authorities say Shipman showed obscene material to an underage victim, engaged in multiple sex acts with the victim, and was found in possession of videos of the victim performing sex acts.