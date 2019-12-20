Not guilty plea to Hancock County stabbing

GARNER, Iowa – A Minneapolis man is pleading not guilty to a stabbing in Hancock County.

Matthew Jason Grinnell, 24, is charged with willful injury causing bodily injury and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon for the November 3 incident in Woden.

Law enforcement says they were called to a home in the 200 block of 6th Street after Grinnell stabbed a man and a woman. Court documents stat the man was stabbed in the leg, arm, and neck. The victims told investigators it all started when they would not give Grinnell his car keys because they wanted him to “get help at the psych ward.”

Grinnell’s trial is set to begin on January 22, 2020.