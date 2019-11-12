Not guilty plea to Hancock County burglaries

GARNER, Iowa – A Hancock County man is pleading not guilty to some summer burglaries.
Christopher Michael Murphy, 37 of Corwith, is charged with 2nd degree burglary, 3rd degree burglary, and commission of specified unlawful activity. Criminal charges were filed against Murphy in October accusing him of committing burglaries in Hancock County on July 26 and August 26. Murphy allegedly illegally entered farm buildings in the 800 block of 170th Street.
He pleaded not guilty Tuesday and a trial is scheduled to begin on January 22, 2020.
