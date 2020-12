MASON CITY, Iowa – An Albert Lea man is pleading not guilty to embezzling from a Clear Lake restaurant.

Brandon Michael Gladue, 37, is charged with 2nd degree theft. His trial is set to start on February 9, 2021.

Gladue is accused of stealing deposits totaling $6,637 while working at Perkins between October 6 and October 14. Authorities say he used the money to gamble at a casino.